Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

05.04.2018 | 17:58
PR Newswire

GKN PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, April 5

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND CONNECTED PERSONS ('PDMR')

On 5 April 2018, GKN plc ('the Company') was notified that Phil Swash, a PDMR in the Company, sold GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each ('Shares'). Details of the transaction are set out below:

PDMRNo. of Shares soldSale price per share
Phil Swash5,000£4.296

Further details of the transaction can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR set out below.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of Transactions
Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
NamePhil Swash

Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive GKN Automotive
Initial notification /AmendmentInitial

Details of the issuer

Name
GKN plc
LEI213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each


GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

£4.296

5,000
Aggregated information


n/a (single transaction)
Date and time of the transaction2018/04/05
Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

5 April 2018

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Information: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state


© 2018 PR Newswire