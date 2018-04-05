GKN PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND CONNECTED PERSONS ('PDMR')

On 5 April 2018, GKN plc ('the Company') was notified that Phil Swash, a PDMR in the Company, sold GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each ('Shares'). Details of the transaction are set out below:

PDMR No. of Shares sold Sale price per share Phil Swash 5,000 £4.296

Further details of the transaction can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR set out below.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of Transactions Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With Name Phil Swash

Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive GKN Automotive Initial notification /Amendment Initial

Details of the issuer

Name

GKN plc LEI 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each





GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

£4.296



5,000 Aggregated information





n/a (single transaction) Date and time of the transaction 2018/04/05 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

5 April 2018

Classification of Information: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state