GKN PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, April 5
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND CONNECTED PERSONS ('PDMR')
On 5 April 2018, GKN plc ('the Company') was notified that Phil Swash, a PDMR in the Company, sold GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each ('Shares'). Details of the transaction are set out below:
|PDMR
|No. of Shares sold
|Sale price per share
|Phil Swash
|5,000
|£4.296
Further details of the transaction can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR set out below.
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|Notification of Transactions
|Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
|Name
|Phil Swash
Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive GKN Automotive
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
Details of the issuer
Name
GKN plc
|LEI
|213800QNZ22GS95OSW84
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0030646508
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Aggregated information
n/a (single transaction)
|Date and time of the transaction
|2018/04/05
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
5 April 2018
LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84
Classification of Information: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state