Cheseaux-sur Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - April 5, 2018 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that its (NexGuard watermarking: https://dtv.nagra.com/secure/watermarking) solution for pay-TV was selected by Korean satellite broadcaster KT Skyylife.

This partnership allows KT Skylife - a NAGRA customer since 2010 - to meet forensic watermarking requirements mandated by MovieLabs' Enhanced Content Protection for premium content, including 4K Ultra HD and HDR. The expansion also gives KT Skylife's subscribers access to the best content available, while protecting their service from piracy.

By expanding its partnership with NAGRA, KT Skylife can now leverage NexGuard watermarking technology to meet studio requirements for the protection of high-value content. The additional ability to expand KT Skylife content offering and increase the value of their services to their subscribers provides a competitive advantage for KT Skylife moving forward.

"Our unique watermarking capabilities provide KT Skylife with the added security and traceability for pay-TV provides to meet content owners' requirements for the protection of premium content, and deter would-be pirates," said Stephane Le Dreau, Senior Vice President Sales & Services APAC at NAGRA. "With NAGRA content protection and watermarking, KT Skylife is now able to create the ultimate closed-loop approach to fighting piracy while ensuring access to the best content available for their subscribers."

NAGRA's NexGuard forensic watermarking technology adds a unique, invisible identifier to video content delivered to set-top boxes, smart TVs and other video players enables each device. It embeds a unique watermark for any video shown, making it the only way to tracing illicit re-distribution back to a specific account. The watermark remains with the content, even in the case of transcoding, resizing, downscaling, camcording or any other alteration.

(NAGRA Anti-Piracy Services and NexGuard watermarking: https://dtv.nagra.com/secure) solution will be demonstrated on the NAGRA stand, SU3424, at (NAB: https://www.nabshow.com/) 2018 in Las Vegas (9-12 April 2018).

