Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC), a specialist pharmaceutical company focused on the development of pediatric-friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal diseases, today announced that it will report its financial results for the full year 2017 on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, after market close.

The management team will host a conference call at 7:15 PM CEST in English to review the financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the conference call, please use one of the following dial-in numbers at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

FR: +33 170750711

UK: +44 3333000804

USA: +1 6319131422

Germany: +49 6913803430

Belgium: +32 24035814

Netherlands: +31 207095189

Followed by the PIN code: 40393609#

The webcast link will be available on the investor page.

A replay of the call will be available on the Advicenne website following the live event.

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) is a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing pediatric friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal diseases. The Company's lead product is ADV7103, which has shown positive results in a European pivotal phase III study in children and adults with distal Tubular Renal Acidosis (dTRA). Advicenne is planning to file ADV7103 for market authorization for dRTA in Europe in H2 2018 and anticipates its commercial launch around 2020 in Europe and 2021 in the United States. ADV7103 is also being developed in a second indication, Cystinuria, an inherited renal tubulopathy. A pivotal Phase II/III clinical trial in patients with cystinuria is expected to start in 2018 in Europe.

Advicenne is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN: FR0013296746; Euronext ticker: ADVIC). The Company, which was established in 2007, is headquartered in Nimes (France).

For more information please visit: http://advicenne.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405005845/en/

Contacts:

Advicenne

LA Granier, S Delbaere, J Rachline

+33 (0)4 66 05 54 20

investors@advicenne.com

or

International media and investor relations

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

D Dible, S Berrebi, M Perrier

+44 (0) 20 7638 9571

advicenne@citigatedewerogerson.com