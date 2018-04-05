Technavio market research analysts forecast the global commercial undercounter dishwasher market to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global commercial undercounter dishwasher market into the following products (high-temperature commercial undercounter dishwasher and low-temperature commercial undercounter dishwasher) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the various advantages associated with compact dimensions of equipment as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global commercial undercounter dishwasher market:

Various advantages associated with compact dimensions of equipment

The success of foodservice establishments depends on various factors such as the quality of food, customer service, and volumes sold each day. Several foodservice establishments have limited kitchen space that makes it necessary to concentrate on operational efficiency in a limited kitchen space. The commercial undercounter dishwashers are designed specifically for providing high operational efficiency while using minimum space and ensuring dishware are hygienically cleaned. Commercial undercounter dishwashers have a processing capacity of around 45 racks per hour or around 1,600 dishwares per hour. This specification makes the equipment ideal for foodservice establishments that serve around 100 meals per hour or small to midsize foodservice establishments.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forfood service, "In a foodservice establishment that has a seating capacity of around 50, commercial undercounter dishwashers are ideal because of the limited workspace. Similarly, installing the equipment near the bar will lead to quick processing of cutlery cleaning during rush hours. Additionally, the space saved from installing the equipment can also be used for other purposes. Thus, the low initial investment and compact design of these dishwashers will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period."

Global commercial undercounter dishwasher market segmentation

The high-temperature commercial undercounter dishwasher segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 56% of the market. This segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The Americas is one of the most prominent markets in the world in terms of the size of the foodservice market and the presence of many foodservice establishments. During the forecast period, the foodservice market in the Americas is expected to grow rapidly. This will contribute to the growth of the global commercial undercounter dishwasher market.

