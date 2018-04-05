MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 04/05/18 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that Bombardier Services Corporation and PSA Airlines, Inc. (PSA Airlines) of Vandalia, Ohio recently signed a three-year extension to the parties' heavy maintenance agreement. Under this contract, heavy maintenance tasks for the airline's fleet of Bombardier CRJ200, CRJ700 and CRJ900 aircraft will be performed at Bombardier's West Virginia Air Center. Bombardier has conducted heavy maintenance for PSA Airlines since 2005.

PSA Airlines, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group operates a fleet comprised exclusively of 126 CRJ regional jets. The airline operates the aircraft under the American Eagle regional brand.

"PSA has seen tremendous growth over the past four years. We have tripled the size of our fleet and are well underway to our planned fleet of 150 CRJ aircraft. Our confidence in the West Virginia AirCenter simplified our decision to extend our partnership," said Gary Pratt, Vice President, Maintenance and Engineering, PSA Airlines. "Bombardier's expertise and dedicated support in maintaining our fleet of CRJ aircraft provides us with significant value as we work to exceed safety and reliability expectations of our partners, employees, and customers."

"We are very proud of this new agreement with PSA Airlines and thank the airline for once again selecting Bombardier to provide heavy maintenance for its fleet," said Todd Young, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Services and Q400 Aircraft Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "This vote of confidence in the service that we are providing underscores the value that our customers are receiving via the Bombardier FlightAdvantage - the portfolio under which we are delivering maintenance, material, support and training services to support the global fleet of Bombardier commercial aircraft."

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Images of PSA Airlines CRJ900 aircraft in American Eagle livery are posted with this news release at www.bombardier.com.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

For more information please visit the BCA Media Hub.

Bombardier, CRJ Series, CRJ200, CRJ700, CRJ900, FlightAdvantage and Q400 are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1107698.jpeg

Contacts:

Nathalie Siphengphet

Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft

+1(450) 476-5792



