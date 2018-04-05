sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, April 5

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:5 April 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):34,282
Highest price paid per share (pence):25.0500p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.4000p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.6848p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,419,932,964 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,419,932,964 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

5 APRIL 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
109425.0512:15:28London Stock Exchange
102125.0512:15:28London Stock Exchange
181925.0512:15:28London Stock Exchange
201425.0512:15:28London Stock Exchange
460625.0512:15:28London Stock Exchange
184524.9512:14:58London Stock Exchange
199424.8012:07:47London Stock Exchange
200424.6511:48:35London Stock Exchange
228524.4510:39:14London Stock Exchange
188124.4009:24:35London Stock Exchange
193924.4009:24:35London Stock Exchange
57824.4509:17:25London Stock Exchange
139324.4509:17:25London Stock Exchange
229524.4009:01:57London Stock Exchange
568224.4508:52:26London Stock Exchange
183224.4508:44:36London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


