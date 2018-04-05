CORRECTION - 45 DEGREES: 45 DEGREES, Cirque du Soleil's Events and Special Projects Company, Headlined the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2018 Dubai World Cup

MONTREAL, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In the news release, "45 DEGREES, Cirque du Soleil's Events and Special Projects Company, Headlined the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2018 Dubai World Cup" issued on 5 Apr 2018 03:00 GMT, by 45 DEGREES over PR Newswire, we are advised by a representative of the company that the 2nd paragraph, should read "We are honored to have been selected to create and produce the ceremonies at this prestigious event. It has been a great privilege to work hand in hand with the organizing committee of Dubai World Cup, who each year have continued to set the bar higher. As a creative company, this is the challenge that drives us to deliver a show that will go beyond expectations, leave audiences in awe and inspired, with a lasting impression of this event." Says Yasmine Khalil, president of 45 DEGREES." rather than "At 45 DEGREES, we create and produce exclusive events for our customers and that's exactly what we did for the Dubai World Cup. We are very proud of this international visibility. Once again, Quebec talent has been recognized during one of the most prominent sporting events in the world. This further confirms the position of our Montreal company in a unique niche, that is, the design, creation and production of major events," said Yasmine Khalil, President of 45 DEGREES." as originally issued inadvertently. Complete, corrected release follows:

This Saturday, the majestic Meydan Racecourse hosted one of the biggest events in the region, the Dubai World Cup. More than 60,000 people in attendance and viewers from around the globe watched the opening and closing ceremonies, each of which were created and produced by 45 DEGREES exclusively for the event and this popular sport.

"We are honored to have been selected to create and produce the ceremonies at this prestigious event. It has been a great privilege to work hand in hand with the organizing committee of Dubai World Cup, who each year have continued to set the bar higher. As a creative company, this is the challenge that drives us to deliver a show that will go beyond expectations, leave audiences in awe and inspired, with a lasting impression of this event." Says Yasmine Khalil, president of 45 DEGREES.

For these opening and closing ceremonies, 45 DEGREES created tailor-made exclusive performances: "We developed an entirely new concept for the performance, based on the themeMake the Desert Bloom and brimming with immersive innovations designed for mass visibility - including an 85-metre long moving stage, that brought audiences closer to the action than ever before," says Fernand Rainville, the Creative and Show Director at 45 DEGREES.

45 DEGREES is not, however, in its infancy in designing events of this scale. Just like the NBA All-Stars Opening Show in 2016, 45 DEGREES has also designed exclusive creations for prestigious events such as the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Oscars and the opening ceremony of the Pan American Games.

View the recap video:https://vimeo.com/263208614

About 45 DEGREES, Cirque du Soleil's events and special projects company

45 DEGREES, Cirque du Soleil's events and special projects company, has been delivering creative content for special projects and exclusive events around the world for over 15 years. At the core of its prestigious shows is a unique wealth of creative excellence and expertise. It is this uniqueness that we bring to our esteemed partners, to help them not only achieve their objectives but also deliver a lasting impression on their audience. Every project is approached in the same way, with 45 DEGREES collaborating closely with each client to understand their objectives; in turn delivering unparalleled bespoke experiences. This method has brought us to the four corners of the globe, delivering over 1,500 events and special projects since our creation.

http://www.45degrees.com

