NEP: Mediatec acquires all assets in Musikbygget AB in Åre as of April 3, 2018.

PITTSBURGH, UNITED STATES and KUNGÄLV, SWEDEN, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Group Inc. ('NEP') announced today via its subsidiary Mediatec Solutions the following: Åre has become an increasingly important place for corporate events. The region has invested a lot of resources in making the area more attractive each year. Mediatec has collaborated with Tomas Ling and Musikbygget already at many events and have now agreed to acquire the business. There are obvious synergies with the acquisition where we now will be a closer and local partner to the Swedish organization of the Alpine World Championships and Biathlon World Championships, which will be launched in Åre and Östersund in February and March 2019. In addition, it gives us an opportunity to work towards Trondheim and Östersund as markets and a clear local base in central Sweden. Musikbygget will be renamed to Mediatec Åre.



"This is a great solution to get more resources for live events in our region," said Tomas Ling, Musikbygget's President. "Mediatec's large network will also provide the opportunity to work outside our usual region during" low-season" and provides a very interesting approach towards Northern Norway as a new potential region for business. NEP and Mediatec have a very good reputation and I am looking forward to working within Mediatec from now on," added Tomas.



"The addition of Musikbygget is consistent with the broader strategy for NEP/Mediatec to continue expansion in new areas," said Kenneth Paterson, Mediatec's President. "The acquisition will be Mediatec's most northern office, specializing in Winter Events and hereby enabling us to offer live event capabilities with logistical advantages in a new and important area."



This transaction was completed on April 3st 2018.



About NEP

For over 30 years, NEP has been a worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events. Our services include remote production, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, premium playout, post production and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP's 3,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in over 85 countries on all seven continents. NEP is headquartered in the United States and has offices in 22 countries. Learn more at www.nepgroup.com.



About Mediatec

Mediatec Solutions has with over 30 years of experience in the business grown to be one of the largest companies offering cutting edge solutions for the corporate, entertainment and sports industries in Europe and Worldwide. The solutions are turn-key, meaning that we can deliver Project Management, Audio, Video, Lighting and Trucking solutions for any large event. Mediatec is also a global supplier of Digital Signage solutions with many well-known customers in retail and automotive business worldwide. Since April 2015 Mediatec has been a part of the NEP worldwide network. For more information, visit www.mediatecgroup.com.



About Musikbygget

The company has provided technical solutions for conferences, events, concerts, fairs and sporting events for over 20 years with reoccurring customers as the best references. Visit www.musikbygget.com.

