Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405005917/en/

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the alternative asset management and investment group, has acquired a stake in Filiassur to support the company's expansion and growth in Europe. Tikehau Capital is investing EUR 30 million in Filiassur, France's leading direct distributor of personal insurance.

Filiassur was founded in 2007. Following a period of rapid growth in France driven by its expertise in designing and marketing innovative niche insurance solutions, it now has 300,000 policyholders. Filiassur operates in a market with a large untapped potential: ageing populations and the progressive roll-back of social security systems mean that demand for tailored personal insurance solutions now far outstrips supply.

Tikehau Capital's investment will provide Filiassur with a fresh impetus as it begins a new phase in its development, focusing on both organic and external growth in France and Europe.

Commenting on this development, FiliassurCEO Denis Bizien said, "Tikehau Capital's hallmark entrepreneurial mindset coupled with its financial heft and proactive support will be of huge benefit for the Filiassur group as it steps up its development over the next few months. Both myself and all of the Filiassur teams are absolutely delighted with this partnership."

Tikehau Capital co-founder Antoine Flamarion said, "we are delighted to be partnering with this dynamic and ambitious management team which has managed to establish Filiassur as France's leading direct distributor of personal insurance. We firmly believe in Filiassur's potential and in its management's ability to accelerate the company's growth and consolidate its market leadership."

About Filiassur:

Launched in 2007, Filiassur is an insurance broker which originates and distributes personal insurance solutions. The group is the leading direct distribution specialist of personal insurance solutions in France. Filiassur provides outstanding management service quality to its 300,000 clients, recording average claims processing times of 5 days. With close to 600 employees, Filiassur is an international group operating in France, Spain, Italy, Tunisia and Morocco.

Filiassur is managed by its co-founder Denis Bizien.

www.filiassur.fr

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment Group which manages €13.8bn of assets, with shareholders' equity of €2.5bn (31.12.2017). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs approximately 200 staff in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405005917/en/

Contacts:

Press

Filiassur

Stéphy Déka, +33 1 58 22 25 96

Auvray associés

s.deka@auvray-associes.com

or

Tikehau Capital

Julien Sanson, +33 1 40 06 18 40

jsanson@tikehaucapital.com

or

Leslie Jung, 44 781 864 18 03

Image 7

tikehaucapital@image7.fr