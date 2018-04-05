The global commercial ventless cooking equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global commercial ventless cooking equipment market by product (commercial ventless ovens and commercial ventless fryers) and by technology (commercial ventless cooking equipment with mechanical filtration and commercial ventless cooking equipment with electronic filtration). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: cost benefits offered by ventless technology

The commercial ventless cooking equipment provides multiple benefits to foodservice establishments. They are highly convenient for operators to locate within foodservice facilities and do not require hoods or venting for operation. Commercial ventless cooking equipment is fully enclosed to confirm that no fumes escape the cooking unit. All the fumes and steam can easily pass through the internal venting system of the equipment. This fully enclosed operation avoids air, light, and dust from entering the cooking unit and affecting the quality of food items prepared in commercial kitchens.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forfood service research, "Foodservice establishments can save a lot of space by using commercial ventless cooking equipment in commercial kitchens. Commercial cooking equipment needs a vertical space above the equipment for vents. This is not required in ventless cooking equipment. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the commercial ventless cooking equipment market during the forecast period."

Market trend: rising preference for commercial ventless cooking equipment with automated controls

Foodservice establishments choose commercial cooking equipment, which comes with efficient control features. Vendors are concentrating on developing commercial ventless cooking equipment with improved features and effective heat transfer and faster heat recovery capabilities to offer various benefits to end-users. One of the major vendors offers fully automatic commercial ventless fryers that feature CTS, FTS, and dual load cook cycle. CTS ensures consistent product quality by automatically extending cook times for significant drops in temperature, while FTS certifies that complete food products are dispensed from the equipment after each cook cycle.

Market challenge: increasing replacement demand for standard cooking equipment

Foodservice establishments that use commercial standard cooking equipment already have a proper ventilation system. These establishments do not need to invest in costly ventilation hoods while replacing commercial cooking equipment with a new cooking equipment. Such end-users prefer to replace the equipment with commercial standard cooking equipment instead of commercial ventless cooking equipment that helps them save initial purchase cost associated with the cooking equipment.

