WSO2, Inc.: WSO2 Delivers Platform-Wide Support for GDPR with New Product Developments

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time is running out to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that goes into effect May 2018. Mandated by the European Parliament and European Union (EU) Council, the regulation is aimed at harmonizing data privacy laws across Europe to protect all data belonging to citizens and residents. As a result, it affects any enterprise that conducts business in or with EU markets. Significantly, in addressing GDPR's requirements, organizations have an opportunity to set the stage for new digital business models that drive revenues and growth. To support these enterprises, WSO2 today announced its Spring 2018 Release update, featuring product developments designed to offer platform-wide support for GDPR.

WSO2's Spring 2018 Release includes new features and updates across all products, solutions, and services, which together empower organizations to rapidly comply with GDPR. Among these are additions to WSO2's identity access management (IAM), API management, enterprise integration, and analytics offerings designed to ensure the security and privacy of personal data throughout the processes of collection, processing, storage, and destruction.

By delivering its functionality on a cloud-native, open source platform, WSO2 facilitates the agility and innovation required to thrive in rapidly evolving markets driven by disruptive technologies and digital business models. Now with WSO2's platform-wide support for GDPR, enterprises can accelerate their digital transformation efforts by capitalizing on data, insights and services generated through compliance with the regulation.

"In today's global economy, avoiding the GDPR data privacy mandate isn't an option. It will impact every organization worldwide that wants to engage with European residents online," said WSO2 CEO Tyler Jewell. "With our Spring 2018 Release, we are delivering the integrated products and services that will empower enterprises to comply with GDPR in as little as 60 days while laying the groundwork to deliver new digital products based on secure GDPR-compliant data."

In addition to the new product capabilities, WSO2 is offering a series of seven webinars to help organizations accelerate their GDPR compliance. To learn more about the GDPR implementation best practices covered in the webinars, as well as how to participate, visit https://wso2.com/solutions/regulatory-compliance/gdpr/Events (https://wso2.com/solutions/regulatory-compliance/gdpr/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=gdpr_q1_product_release_apr18Events).

Facilitating GDPR Compliance

WSO2's Spring 2018 Release offers several technology developments designed not only to help organizations meet the regulatory requirements of GDPR, but also enhance their long-term growth potential through new services and greater efficiency.

Consent management and privacy toolkit in WSO2 Identity Server (https://wso2.com/identity-and-access-management/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=gdpr_q1_product_release_apr18) enable enterprise data controllers to accelerate their organization's GDPR compliance. In addition to the new consent management functionality and the privacy toolkit, the Spring 2018 Release of WSO2 Identity Server also introduces personal information export capabilities and support for encrypting OpenID Connect identity tokens. Together, these new features address the different aspects of individual rights defined in GDPR, such as the "right to be forgotten" and the "right to personal data portability" among others, in order to ensure the protection of personal information.

Collaborative API and application lifecycle management with WSO2 API Manager (https://wso2.com/api-management/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=gdpr_q1_product_release_apr18) allows APIs and applications to be shared within and across organizations. The Spring 2018 product version also features the ability to anonymize user identities, in line with GDPR requirements to provide users with the right to be forgotten. If a user requests that personal data be removed from the system, organizations can anonymize that specific user's unique universal identification from multiple locations.

The API and application lifecycle management capabilities also can be deployed via a GDPR-compliant hybrid cloud solution (https://wso2.com/api-management/micro-api-gateway/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=gdpr_q1_product_release_apr18) that provides organizations a local gateway rather than a cloud API gateway. This lets users take advantage of the cloud's scalability and agility while ensuring that all API calls occur locally, thus increasing security and minimizing latency. Moreover, it is easy to maintain, since users simply supply their cloud credentials, and the gateway pulls the configuration and changes from the cloud.

Open source and GDPR-ready integration capabilities with WSO2 Enterprise Integrator (https://wso2.com/integration/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=gdpr_q1_product_release_apr18) enable connections and data transformations across legacy systems, SaaS applications, services, and APIs. The Spring 2018 Release incorporates significant enhancements to scripting, caching, and analytics functionality that allow organizations to efficiently automate task execution and store data in a GDPR-compliant manner and gain insights into performance.

Streaming analytics capabilities with WSO2 Stream Processor (https://wso2.com/analytics?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=gdpr_q1_product_release_apr18download) (formerly named WSO2 Data Analytics Server) empower organizations to derive meaningful insights with available data. The Spring 2018 version of the product includes functionality to support GDPR compliance, such as the ability to anonymize both login user information and any data stored in databases.

WSO2 Open Banking (https://wso2.com/solutions/financial/open-banking/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=gdpr_q1_product_release_apr18) for financial firms, which launched in August 2017, complements today's new product releases by providing the functionality to comply with both GDPR and the European Union's second Payment Services Directive (PSD2). Security features that support full GDPR compliance include user consent, user profile management, and cookie handling, among others.

Enhanced Subscription Benefits

WSO2's Spring 2018 Release product developments are complemented by enhancements to WSO2 Subscription (https://wso2.com/subscription/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=gdpr_q1_product_release_apr18), WSO2's commercial offering, which features access to WSO2 Update for continuous delivery of bug fixes, security updates, and performance enhancements, along with WSO2 Support for 24x7 support. Among the enhanced WSO2 Subscription benefits are the increase of support lifetime for WSO2 product versions to 10 years; new installation options, including Docker images, Docker Compose, and Vagrant; and a new release of WSO2 Update Manager. In addition to the included solutions and services, WSO2 Subscription offers options for training, consulting, and WSO2 Managed Cloud services.

Enterprises also can take advantage of a free 15-day trial of WSO2 Subscription (https://wso2.com/subscription/free-trial/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=gdpr_q1_product_release_apr18) to assist users evaluating WSO2 products and services. A Free Trial Subscription provides access to an account management and solution architecture team, along with access to all Subscription benefits, including five hours of query support.

