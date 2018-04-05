The PublBox startup has announced their developers are working on an Artificial Intelligence system to drastically improve the ways of performing modern SMM activities.

AI technology is expanding across the B2B market, in particular social media marketing. Social networks like Facebook, Linkedln, Twitter, and Instagram apply smart search robots based on AI and ML to rank publications and increase users engagement. Consequently, AI has an impact on the content industry because it's otherwise difficult to generate texts and visuals to reach audiences. The secret of success: make search bots love you.

By researching search robots behaviors, PublBox has unlocked this secret, and has originated the idea of implementing a smart software powered by AI to help users create content to fully satisfy these robots. These developers are working on an innovative system to help search robots find your publications easily and rank them higher. PublBox describes their future product as a friendly robot who wants to make friends with search robots in social networks. To clarify, PublBox's CTO, Andriy Markov explains the mechanism of its work in simple words: Let's assume you wrote a publication about a table for sale; whereupon our AI robot analyzes it about the subject and description, then compares it to similar publications from competitors, and finally determines social media search bots should index and rank it better with the heading, "A unique vintage table is on sale!" In this way, via the PublBox smart robot, you are able to create high-quality, engaging content for social networks, and other smart search bots deliver it to your prospective buyers.

In other news, from the startup, AI will be integrated into various modules of the PublBox service. Machine learning in social media will help reduce time costs, and will also give many ideas that will help to develop business in social networks. Developers says that it's a truly amazing opportunity to bring cutting edge technologies and innovations to businesses and give your social media marketing presence a breath of fresh spring air.

About PublBox

PublBox is an easy-to-use SaaS platform with a full set of tools for promotion on the social media.

PublBox trademark is registered in the USA, EU and other countries.

