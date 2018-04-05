sprite-preloader
05.04.2018 | 18:45
Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.: Grand Capital Ventures Inc. Announces 3 Billion Share Reduction

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / Grand Capital Ventures Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCV) announced today that the Company has approved a 3 billion reduction of its authorized shares. These significant authorized share reductions are part of the Company's continued commitment to its policy of enhancing shareholder value.

The company has completed the acquisition of New Jersey-based Galactic Technology Inc, previously an LLC, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Galactic Technology Inc. has supplied its financial statements for the last 2 years and the company is currently doing $1,500,000 in revenues annually.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27 A of the Securities Act 1933 as amended, and Section 21 E and/or 27 E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on assumptions that in the future are inherently uncertain, may prove not to be accurate, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to statements as to the future performance of the company, its ability to raise necessary financing, and other general economic risks and uncertainties

Contact

Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.
305-902-9048

SOURCE: Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE