Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.: Grand Capital Ventures Inc. Announces 3 Billion Share Reduction

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / Grand Capital Ventures Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCV) announced today that the Company has approved a 3 billion reduction of its authorized shares. These significant authorized share reductions are part of the Company's continued commitment to its policy of enhancing shareholder value.

The company has completed the acquisition of New Jersey-based Galactic Technology Inc, previously an LLC, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Galactic Technology Inc. has supplied its financial statements for the last 2 years and the company is currently doing $1,500,000 in revenues annually.

