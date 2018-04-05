Niepce Paris Hotel, named after influential French photographer Janine Niepce, invites guests to capture unique experiences of Montparnasse

Hilton (NYSE:HLT) announced the opening of Niepce Paris Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton today. The hotel was hand-picked to be a part of the exclusive collection of one-of-a-kind, independent hotels and resorts all celebrated for their individuality. The hotel joins 50 upper upscale Curio Collection by Hilton properties around the world.

Located in the heart of the artistic district of Montparnasse, Niepce Paris Hotel offers guests close proximity to unexpected treasures, whilst being in one of the most sought-after capitals in the world. Guests can delve into Montparnasse's rich art and culture at the Cartier Foundation for Contemporary Art or beat the Eiffel Tower crowd with panoramic views of Paris from the Montparnasse Tower. The hotel is also ideally located a few metres from Montparnasse train station, giving guests easy access to visit historical monuments, museums and delicious cuisine the city has to offer.

"We are pleased to welcome Niepce Paris Hotel to Curio Collection by Hilton, as we make our debut in the iconic city of Paris," said Mark Nogal, global head, Curio Collection by Hilton. "The opening of Niepce Paris Hotel highlights our commitment to expanding our collection in key destinations across the globe, and we look forward to providing a remarkable and memorable experience to travellers in the district of Montparnasse."

Niepce Paris Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton takes travellers back to the Roaring Twenties, as the hotel is inspired by one of the most influential photographic artists of the time Janine Niepce. Janine's famous shots are captured throughout the guest rooms, corridors and ceiling displays, adding a special touch to the hotel's artsy ambience. Guests can choose from 52 stylish guest rooms, including three elegant suites. The spacious rooms feature the latest technology with tablet control systems and high-speed internet. Suites also feature a separate living area.

"Niepce Paris Hotel is a creative treasure, offering authentic experiences combined with the renowned hospitality of Hilton," said Rozlaine Hakiki, general manager, Niepce Paris Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton. "We are delighted to open our doors to guests, as they explore everything this remarkable city has to offer whilst staying in a one-of-a-kind hotel."

Hotel Highlights

Culinary experience: Guests can cozy up at the hotel's main restaurant La Verriere Paris. Located in the heart of the hotel with a stunning glass roof and natural daylight, the outlet guarantees a memorable dining experience. Guests can indulge in an array of French and international cuisine prepared with the freshest ingredients. In addition, Café 'N' Bar welcomes guests to a truly tranquil atmosphere with a selection of the finest wines and cocktails, alongside nutritious dining options.

The hotel caters to small meetings with a 73-square metre meeting room boasting the latest technology, including a 55-inch flat screen, wireless video projector and Wi-Fi. Wellness areas: For those looking to exercise, the hotel provides a high-tech gym, available to guests.

"Sixteen million travellers visited Paris last year1, with visitor numbers reaching a ten-year high, making this an exciting time for us to grow our brand portfolio in the capital," said Simon Vincent, executive vice president and president, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Hilton. "We are delighted to welcome the first Curio Collection by Hilton property in the much-loved city of Paris."

Niepce Paris Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.

For more information, or to make a reservation visit www.niepceparishotel.curiocollection.com or call +33 6 45 83 82 14. The property is managed by Diagonal Hotels. More information on recent and upcoming Curio Collection by Hilton openings is available at news.curio.com/openings.

