In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2017 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 29, 2018 to April 4, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 29.03.2018 21,101 45.9517 969,628 BATE 29.03.2018 56,459 45.9525 2,594,432 CHIX 29.03.2018 28,200 45.9531 1,295,876 TRQX 29.03.2018 34,760 45.9507 1,597,246 XPAR 03.04.2018 21,000 46.7914 982,620 BATE 03.04.2018 83,000 46.7918 3,883,716 CHIX 03.04.2018 46,000 46.7927 2,152,466 TRQX 03.04.2018 XPAR 04.04.2018 14,264 46.9449 669,622 BATE 04.04.2018 37,757 46.9438 1,772,458 CHIX 04.04.2018 23,455 46.9435 1,101,059 TRQX 04.04.2018 74,524 46.9644 3,499,972 XPAR Total 440,520 46.5793 20,519,096

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

