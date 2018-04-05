

Downing FOUR VCT plc 5 April 2018 LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95 Net Asset Values



The Company announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of the Downing FOUR VCT plc Generalist and Healthcare Shares, as at 29 March 2018, were 95.6p and 94.9p per share respectively.



