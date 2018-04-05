

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Department store chain Sears Holding Corp. and Delta Air Lines Inc. said that a data breach at its software service provider [24]7.ai have exposed payment information of their customers.



'It is our understanding that the incident occurred at [24]7.ai from Sept. 26 to Oct. 12, 2017, and that during this time certain customer payment information for [24]7.ai clients, including Delta, may have been accessed,' Delta Air Line said in a statement.



The company said that no other customer personal information, such as passport, government ID, security or SkyMiles information were breached.



'We appreciate and understand that this information is concerning to our customers. The security and confidentiality of our customers' information is of critical importance to us and a responsibility we take extremely seriously,' Delta said.



Sears said it was notified of the data breach exposed credit card information of under 100,000 of its customers. Sears said its stores were not compromised and their internal systems were not accessed in the breach.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX