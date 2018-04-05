

Allotment of Ordinary Shares



The Board of Foresight 4 VCT is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 19 May 2017 (the 'Offer'), 18,784,409 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in Foresight 4 VCT plc were allotted on 5 April 2018 on an issue price based on a Net Asset Value of 69.4 pence per share.



Application has been made for the admission of the 18,784,409 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in Foresight 4 VCT plc to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's market for listed securities. In total the Company has allotted 35,840,684 Ordinary Shares under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 130,836,814 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.



For further information please contact: Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159



