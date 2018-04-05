DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Completion of disposal of EDR

5 April 2018

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)

Completion of disposal of EDR

DMGT announces the completion of the disposal of EDR, the US property information business, under previously disclosed terms. This follows the announcement on 13 March 2018 of the agreement to sell EDR to Silver Lake Partners and Battery Ventures for $205 million.

For further information

For analyst and institutional enquiries: Tim Collier, Chief Financial Officer +44 20 3615 2902 Philip Harris, Deputy Head of Management Information and Investor Relations +44 20 3615 0302 For media enquiries:

Alex Moorhouse, Head of Communications

+44 20 3615 2245

About DMGT

DMGT manages a diverse, multinational portfolio of companies, with total revenues of around £1.5 bn, that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. DMGT is also a founding investor and the largest shareholder of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC and ZPG Plc.