Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Doses First Patient in Phase 2A Study in Glaucoma

BELMONT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Allysta) today announced that that the first patient was dosed in its Phase 2A trial of H-1337 for the treatment of patients with glaucoma. H-1337 was developed by D. Western Therapeutics Institute, Inc., (DWTI) in Nagoya, Japan and, in its arrangement with Allysta, Allysta is providing management and oversight of the pre-clinical, regulatory, and clinical development through Phase 2A for H-1337. Allysta has an option to license the compound outside of Japan under certain conditions after completion of a phase 2 clinical trial.

This first-in-human study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of three concentrations of H-1337 and vehicle administered as an eye drop in a parallel group, double-masked design for 28 days of dosing in patients with elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) and will enroll approximately 80 subjects across 5 ophthalmic centers in the US.

"This marks a significant milestone for Allysta as we successfully advanced this promising novel drug from lead through IND and into the clinic, transitioning Allysta from pre-clinical status to a clinical stage company. We look forward to completing enrollment with the intent to finish the study in Q4 of this year," said Henry Hsu, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Allysta.

About H-1337

Originally discovered by DWTI, H-1337 is a novel small molecule multi-kinase inhibitor that inhibits certain enzymes that play key roles in regulating cellular cytoskeletal shape, including leucine-rich repeat kinase (LRRK), and is expected to enhance the drainage of aqueous humor from the main outflow tract via the trabecular meshwork and Schlemm's canal, thus lowering intraocular pressure (IOP). The potent IOP lowering activity of H1337 has been demonstrated in multiple animal studies.

About D. Western Therapeutics Institute, Inc.

DWTI is a Japan-based biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of innovative new drugs to serve patients worldwide. The company generates revenue from licensing of its developed drugs to other companies. The company is developing multiple new drug compounds focusing on protein kinase inhibitors.

About Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Allysta is a private company developing breakthrough therapies with a focus in eye diseases. The company is advancing next-generation treatments for two major areas in ophthalmology: dry eye disease and glaucoma. Allysta's lead candidates are in clinical and late preclinical stage supported by compelling science and pharmacology.

For more information please contact Christine Larson at clarson@allysta.com.

SOURCE: Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.