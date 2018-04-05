sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

104,85 Euro		+2,95
+2,90 %
WKN: 575626 ISIN: FR0000184798 Ticker-Symbol: OPA 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ORPEA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORPEA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,60
104,65
20:33
104,20
104,80
20:31
05.04.2018 | 19:40
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Orpea SA: Post Stabilisation Notice

PUTEAUX, France, April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EURONEXT PARIS:ORP

HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Orpea SA

Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 400,000,000
Description:2.625% due 10th March 2025
Offer price:99.238
Stabilising Managers:BNP, Credit Agricole, HSBC

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS
The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

Contacts:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
rns@londonstockexchange.com
http://www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Orpea SA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)