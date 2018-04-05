The new IHG Rewards Club Premier Card Offers 10X at IHG hotels, 2X on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants, and an 80,000-point new cardmember bonus

Chase Card Services, the leading co-brand credit card issuer in the U.S., and IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), today announced the newest additions to their credit card portfolio, the IHG Rewards Club Premier Card and the IHG Rewards Club Traveler Card. The Premier Card sets a new standard for credit card benefits at IHG, including 10X points on purchases at IHG hotels, 2X points on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants, and 1X on purchases everywhere else.

The Premier Card also offers customers additional benefits including an anniversary free night, automatic Platinum Elite IHG Rewards Club member status, no foreign transaction fees, Global Entry/TSA Pre-Check credit, trip cancellation/interruption insurance and the opportunity to earn 80,000 IHG Rewards Club bonus points after spending $2,000in the first three months. The Traveler Card will offer 5X points on purchases at IHG hotels, 2X points on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants, and 1X on purchases everywhere else.

"We're continually evolving our IHG Rewards Club program to meet the changing needs of our members and, with these cards, members will not only earn more points but also get access to new benefits that make their travel experience easier," said David Canty, Vice President, Global Loyalty Programs, IHG. "We're pleased to give our members even more ways to earn and enjoy rewards all over the world."

"The IHG customer is savvy and knows what they want," said Leslie Gillin, Chase Co-Brand Cards President. "Along with our partners at IHG, we listened to our joint customers and are providing them with richer rewards, including the opportunity to earn double IHG Rewards Club points, Platinum Elite Member status and an annual anniversary free night, which can be redeemedat more than 95 percent of IHG properties worldwide."

To celebrate the launch of the new credit cards, IHG and Chase will host a two-day event in New York City at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Terminal on April 11 and 12, 2018, called "Vacation Station." The event will offer a pop-up poolside escape with a digital and interactive pool, cabanas that bring the cards' benefits to life and themed beverages.

New IHG Rewards Club Credit Cards Benefits

IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card

10 IHG Rewards Club points per $1 spent at IHG hotels

Rewards Club points per $1 spent at IHG hotels 2 IHG Rewards Club points per $1 spent on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants

Rewards Club points per $1 spent on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants 1 IHG Rewards Club point per $1 spent on all other purchases

Rewards Club point per $1 spent on all other purchases Anniversary free night at eligible hotels

Platinum Elite IHG Rewards Club member status

Rewards Club member status $100 Global Entry/TSA Pre-Check credit

Earn 10,000 IHG Rewards Club bonus points with a $20,000 spend by anniversary date

Rewards Club bonus points with a $20,000 spend by anniversary date No foreign transaction fees

Fourth reward night free on point redemptions of four or more nights

20% discount on points purchases

Trip cancellation/interruption insurance

Lost luggage reimbursement

Purchase protection

$89 annual fee

IHG Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card

5 IHG Rewards Club points per $1 spent at IHG hotels

Rewards Club points per $1 spent at IHG hotels 2 IHG Rewards Club points per $1 spent on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants

Rewards Club points per $1 spent on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants 1 IHG Rewards Club point per $1 spent on all other purchases

Rewards Club point per $1 spent on all other purchases Earn Gold Elite IHG Rewards Club Member Status with $10,000 spend in a calendar year

Rewards Club Member Status with $10,000 spend in a calendar year Fourth reward night free on point redemptions of four or more nights

20% discount on points purchases

No foreign transaction fees

$29 annual fee

All IHG Rewards Club Credit Cardmembers also get access to "Behind the Scenes," an exclusive experiences program that pulls back the curtains and gives cardmembers access to the best in food, sports and entertainment.

For more information about the new IHG Rewards Club Credit Cards, visit IHGRewardsClub.com/PremierCard. If an applicant is not already an IHG Rewards Club member, they will automatically be enrolled upon approval for the card. For full IHG Rewards Club terms and conditions, visit here.

