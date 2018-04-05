The "Western Europe Telecoms Market: Trends and Forecasts 2017-2022 based on 3Q 2017 data" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Premium pricing from next-generation access (NGA) broadband will be the main revenue growth driver, as the commoditisation of mobile services progresses from voice and messaging to handset data. Fixed markets will perform better than mobile markets in most countries, but the line between the two is becoming increasingly blurred.

This report provides:

a 5-year forecast of more than 360 mobile and fixed KPIs for Western Europe (WE), as a whole and for 16 key countries

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison

a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.

Key performance indicators

Connections

Mobile

Handset, mobile broadband,1 IoT2

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Smartphone,

non-smartphone

Fixed

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other

Fixed and mobile voice traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU

Revenue

Mobile

Service, 3 retail

Prepaid, contract

Handset, mobile broadband,1 IoT2

Handset voice, messaging, data

Fixed

Service, 3 retail

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, business services

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Mobile ARPU

SIMs, handset

Prepaid, contract

Handset voice, data

