The "Western Europe Telecoms Market: Trends and Forecasts 2017-2022 based on 3Q 2017 data" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Premium pricing from next-generation access (NGA) broadband will be the main revenue growth driver, as the commoditisation of mobile services progresses from voice and messaging to handset data. Fixed markets will perform better than mobile markets in most countries, but the line between the two is becoming increasingly blurred.
This report provides:
- a 5-year forecast of more than 360 mobile and fixed KPIs for Western Europe (WE), as a whole and for 16 key countries
- an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries
- an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison
- a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.
Key performance indicators
Connections
Mobile
- Handset, mobile broadband,1 IoT2
- Prepaid, contract
- 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
- Smartphone,
- non-smartphone
Fixed
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up
- Narrowband voice, VoBB
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other
Fixed and mobile voice traffic
- Outgoing minutes, MoU
Revenue
Mobile
- Service, 3 retail
- Prepaid, contract
- Handset, mobile broadband,1 IoT2
- Handset voice, messaging, data
Fixed
- Service, 3 retail
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, business services
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Mobile ARPU
- SIMs, handset
- Prepaid, contract
- Handset voice, data
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r62hf6/western_europe?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405006037/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks