The "Central and Eastern Europe Telecoms Market: Trends and Forecasts 2017-2022 based on 3Q 2017 data" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Telecoms service revenue in Central and Eastern Europe will increase during the forecast period, underpinned by a positive economic outlook and driven by mobile data revenue growth and fixed broadband deployments.

The economy in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) grew strongly in 2017 and we expect that the region's growing GDP will boost household consumption during the next few years. The growth of service revenue in the region will be driven primarily by retail revenue from mobile data. We expect data revenue to continue to grow as the take-up of data is still relatively low (compared with Western Europe, for example). Fixed broadband (FBB) services will contribute to an increase in overall telecoms revenue due to the steady growth of next-generation access (NGA) investments, increasing household penetration and rising FBB ASPU.

This report and associated data annex provide:

A 5-year forecast of more than 360 mobile and fixed KPIs for CEE and for 16 key countries

An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries

An overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries

A summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.

Geographical coverage:

Region modelled

Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

Countries modelled individually

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Estonia

Hungary

Latvia

Lithuania

Montenegro

Poland

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Turkey

Ukraine

Key performance indicators:

Connections

Mobile Handset, mobile broadband, M2M Prepaid, contract 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G Smartphone, non-smartphone

Fixed Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up Narrowband voice, VoBB DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other



Fixed and mobile voice traffic Outgoing minutes, MoU



Revenue

Mobile Service, retail Prepaid, contract Handset, mobile broadband, M2M Handset voice, messaging, data

Fixed Service, retail Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Mobile ARPU SIMs, handset Prepaid, contract Handset voice, data



