Telecoms service revenue in Central and Eastern Europe will increase during the forecast period, underpinned by a positive economic outlook and driven by mobile data revenue growth and fixed broadband deployments.
The economy in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) grew strongly in 2017 and we expect that the region's growing GDP will boost household consumption during the next few years. The growth of service revenue in the region will be driven primarily by retail revenue from mobile data. We expect data revenue to continue to grow as the take-up of data is still relatively low (compared with Western Europe, for example). Fixed broadband (FBB) services will contribute to an increase in overall telecoms revenue due to the steady growth of next-generation access (NGA) investments, increasing household penetration and rising FBB ASPU.
This report and associated data annex provide:
- A 5-year forecast of more than 360 mobile and fixed KPIs for CEE and for 16 key countries
- An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries
- An overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries
- A summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.
Geographical coverage:
Region modelled
- Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)
Countries modelled individually
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Estonia
- Hungary
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Montenegro
- Poland
- Romania
- Russia
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Turkey
- Ukraine
Key performance indicators:
Connections
- Mobile
- Handset, mobile broadband, M2M
- Prepaid, contract
- 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
- Smartphone,
- non-smartphone
- Fixed
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up
- Narrowband voice, VoBB
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other
- Fixed and mobile voice traffic
- Outgoing minutes, MoU
Revenue
- Mobile
- Service, retail
- Prepaid, contract
- Handset, mobile broadband, M2M
- Handset voice, messaging, data
- Fixed
- Service, retail
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
- Mobile ARPU
- SIMs, handset
- Prepaid, contract
- Handset voice, data
