alpha-En Corporation: alpha-En Corp. to Present at the Microcap Conference on April 9th and April 10th in New York City at the Essex House

YONKERS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / alpha-En Corp. (OTCQB: ALPE), an innovative clean technology company focused on enabling next generation battery technologies by developing and bringing to market high purity lithium metal and associated products produced in a cost effective and environmentally sustainable manner, will be presenting at this year's Microcap Conference on April 9th and April 10th in New York City, New York.

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 9th and 10th. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

alpha-En Chairman Jerome Feldman and CTO Larry Swonger will host the presentation followed by a question and answer period.

To request free registration, please go to www.microcapconf.com and click the "Registration" button.

About alpha-En Corp.

alpha-En Corporation (OTCQB: ALPE) is an innovative clean technology company focused on enabling next generation battery technologies by developing and bringing to market high purity lithium metal and associated products produced in a cost effective and environmentally sustainable manner. For more information, please visit

http://alpha-encorp.com

SOURCE: alpha-En Corp.