The "Telecoms Services for Enterprises: Netherlands Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Operator enterprise revenue in the Netherlands is forecast to decline in spite of strong growth in revenue from fixed broadband, IoT connectivity and other business services.
This report provides an outlook on the telecoms and ICT services market in the Netherlands for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. It provides forecasts for fixed and mobile voice and data network services, as well as other business services including security and cloud-related services.
This report provides:
- forecasts for operator services to SMEs and large enterprises, including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and other business services such as security and cloud-related services
- an estimate of the total market for new business services and the likely share achievable by operators for each service
- quantification of revenue, connections or users, and ARPU for each service and each enterprise segment (micro, small, medium and large)
- demographic data on the number of employees, enterprises and sites within each segment.
Coverage
Mobile
- Voice, messaging and handset data
- Mobile broadband
- IoT connectivity (mobile and LPWA)
Fixed
- Narrowband and VoBB
- ADSL/SDSL, vDSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other fixed broadband
- Dedicated connections up to 100Mbps, >100Mbps and up to 1Gbps, and >1Gbps
- Traditional managed services
- IoT connectivity(non-wireless)
- Pay TV
Other business services
- Unified communications
- Security
- Co-location and hosting
- Private cloud
- Software-as-a-service (SaaS, public cloud)
- Platform-as-a-service (PaaS, public cloud)
- Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS, public cloud)
- Enterprise mobility
- Desktop management
Enterprise size
Segments
- Micro (0-9 employees)
- Small (10-49 employees)
- Medium (50-249 employees)
- Large (250+ employees)
Who Should Read this Report
- Operators that want to identify key areas for revenue growth, both in terms of enterprise segments and individual services.
- Vendors that are considering targeting the enterprise market.
- Third-party service providers seeking collaborative relations with operators.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j52vx5/netherlands?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405006073/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks