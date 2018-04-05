Luxury interior furnishings group Walker Greenbank announced its financial results for the 12 months ended 31 January on Thursday, reporting sales growth of 17.7% to £108.8m. The AIM-traded firm said its total statutory profit from operations was ahead 78.6% to £14m, due to a full year's earnings contribution from Clarke & Clarke. Adjusted underlying profit before tax was up 20.2% at £12.5m. Walker Greenbank said its licensing income grew 21.6% in constant currency to £3.1m, as a result of ...

