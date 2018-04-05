US stocks opened firmer on Thursday with Wall Street adding to the gains seen in the previous session, as investors shook off concerns about a trade war between the US and China. At 1520 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were up 0.68% and 0.52%, respectively, while the Nasdaq was moving 0.57% higher. Shared had ended higher on Wednesday despite worries about a trade war between the US and China erupting, following reports that President Trump might be a little flexible on one ...

