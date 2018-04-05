US officials have begun actively planning for the likelihood that the always unpredictable Donald Trump will reveal America's intention to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal, according to the Associated Press, something that would leave many a question over what could happen next or how the Middle Eastern nation would respond. But, with just over a month until the president's deadline, national security officials have explored various "day after" scenarios, including how to sell a pullout as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...