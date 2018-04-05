

Elderstreet VCT plc Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97 5 April 2018 Issue of Equity



The Directors of Elderstreet VCT plc announce an allotment on 5 April 2018 of Ordinary Shares of 5p each ('Shares') pursuant to the Offers for Subscription that opened on 7 December 2017 ('Offers') as follows:



5,239,287 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 62.95p.



Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 12 April 2018.



Following this allotment, the Company has 69,123,841 Shares in issue, which is also the total voting rights of the Company.



