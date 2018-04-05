

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump took credit for reducing border crossings to a 46-year low in a post on Twitter on Thursday but argued that the number is still too high.



'Because of the Trump Administrations actions, Border crossings are at a still UNACCEPTABLE 46 year low. Stop drugs!' Trump tweeted.



Trump was referring to data from the Department of Homeland Security showing illegal border crossings last year were at their lowest level since 1971.



However, illegal border crossings have trended higher in recent months, with a report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection showing a 37 percent jump between February and March.



Trump's frustration with the continued flow of illegal immigrants across the border was reflected in his decision to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border.



Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced the decision to send National Guard troops to the border on Wednesday but provided few specifics about the mission.



'While plans are being finalized, it's our expectation that the National Guard will deploy personnel in support of CBP's border security mission,' Nielsen said.



'It will take time to have the details in place, but we are beginning today and we are moving quickly,' she added. 'We are anxious to have this support.'



Trump said during a meeting with Baltic leaders on Tuesday that he has talked with Defense Secretary James Mattis about utilizing the military until his proposed border wall is complete.



'Until we can have a wall and proper security, we're going to be guarding our border with the military,' Trump said. 'That's a big step.'



The U.S. previously deployed National Guard troops to the border from 2006 to 2008 under President George W. Bush and in 2010 under President Barack Obama.



In his tweet on Thursday, Trump also credited tough Mexican immigration laws with breaking up a caravan of approximately 1,000 migrants moving through the country.



'The Caravan is largely broken up thanks to the strong immigration laws of Mexico and their willingness to use them so as not to cause a giant scene at our Border,' Trump said.



A report from CNN said the caravan will be dispersed into smaller groups after reaching Mexico City, with some migrants still planning to continue to the U.S. border.



(Photo: Marc Nozell)



