Technavio market research analysts forecast the global gallium nitride (GaN) radio frequency (RF) devices market to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global GaN RF devices market into the following applications (cellular infrastructure, defense and military, and CATV) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the use of GaN RF devices for broadcasting applications as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global market:

Increased implementation of GaN RF devices for broadcasting applications

The growing applications of GaN RF devices will be among the key drivers for market growth. GaN RF devices are usually used for military communication systems and cellular infrastructure. These devices will find applications across other sectors such as mobile radio, CATV, and broadcast. GaN is a technology, which has been finding its applications in commercial applications due to its unique material properties.

GaN RF transistors have superior power output when compared with GaAs or silicon transistors. Good thermal conductivity along with its high cut-off frequency add to the unique characteristics of GaN transistors. GaN devices provide the best solution for simultaneous high power, high frequency, and high-temperature operation.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forsemiconductor equipment, "GaN RF finds applications in broadcasting and ISM. Many vendors are broadening their product portfolio and presenting GaN RF devices that are used for these applications."

Global GaN RF devices market segmentation

Of the three major applications, the cellular infrastructure segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 58% of the market. The large-scale deployment of 5G networks around the world will boost the demand for GaN RF devices

The Americas dominated the market in 2017, accounting for a share of approximately 38%. The region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the sizable military spending in the region.

