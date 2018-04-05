The latest market research report by Technavio on the global fiber optical coupler marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global fiber optical coupler market by end-user (datacom, telecom, and enterprise), by type (Y coupler, T coupler, star coupler, and tree coupler) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global fiber optical coupler market, according to Technavio hardware and semiconductor researchers:

Increase in network elements to support growing data demand: a major market driver

Use of fiber optical couplers for next-generation undersea telecommunication systems: emerging market trend

APAC dominated the global fiber optical coupler market with 56% share in 2017

In 2017, datacom segment held the highest market share of nearly 44%

Increase in network elements to support growing data demand: a major market driver

Increase in the data traffic is fueling a drastic growth among the internet service providers. The growing number of mobile subscribers, particularly smart device users connected to faster networks, is increasing the traffic. Mobile operators are making their networks more effective by investing in the new generation mobile technology and rolling out cellular base stations that have a higher capacity to support more number of subscribers and data. This has increased the demand for the optical coupler to connect the cables that are used in the cellular network. This includes a range of optical couplers that are used for transferring light signals and other digital signals transmitted either through the electrical or optical medium.

Use of fiber optical couplers for next-generation undersea telecommunication systems: emerging market trend

Undersea telecommunications have fiber optic cables laid in trenches on the sea bed. Even though such communications are not new, but they are still subjected to several issues such as cable damage by sharks and ship anchors. Hence, it is not a feasible plan to use a single fiber for such extensive connections. As a result, there is a need for couplers that can split and combine the light source for easier transmission. To meet the growing demand of optic fibers, there will be a need for more number of couplers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on embedded systems, "As several firms are still investing in these next-generation undersea telecommunications, there lies a huge growth opportunity for the global fiber optical coupler market. Couplers are mainly used at the start and end of optic cabling. Couplers can be used only once the fiber optic cables have been constructed. From 2020 onward, the need for couplers that can support the fiber optic deployment is expected to increase."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, APAC dominated the global fiber optical coupler market, followed by the Americas and EMEA in 2017. Factors such as the growth of the Internet of things, increasing demand for data center in developing countries such as China, India, and Japan, improving Internet infrastructure, growing smart devices market, and investment in smart cities are expected to drive growth in the global fiber optical coupler market during the forecast period.

