The global motorcycle navigation system market is expected to grow to approximately USD 247 million by 2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405006139/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global motorcycle navigation system market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global motorcycle navigation system market by end-user, including aftermarket and OEM. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: distraction by smartphones while riding is pushing demand for navigation systems

Globally, the penetration of mobile phones is rising continuously with some regions having above 95% of penetration. Smartphones are gaining popularity in the mobile phones segment. The global smartphone penetration is expected to reach 70% by 2022 from 50% in 2017. The demand is being fueled by the combination of fast internet connection and low-cost smartphones.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive electronicsresearch, "Smartphones aid in several daily functions. They come with inbuilt GPS, which makes them a popular navigation device. However, smartphone navigation is risky for two-wheelers as motorcycle riding requires continuous focus. The distraction of a couple of seconds could be dangerous for the rider as well as pedestrians. Therefore, frequently looking at the smartphone screen for directions is not advisable as it leads to distractions."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: introduction of new and advanced features

The continuous development of motorcycle navigation systems is being fueled by the need for better performance and improved features. The primary driver for the adoption of smart technologies in the motorcycle segment is the demand for motorcycles that are fully connected to achieve the highest level of safety through V2X communication. This has enabled the development of smart navigation systems that allow data retrieval from external sources, such as smartphones, and synchronizing it with other systems. For instance, navigation systems integrate with smartphones and motorcycle helmets through wireless technology such as Bluetooth.

Market challenge: expensive motorcycle navigation system technology

Motorcycle navigation system technology is one of the prominent technologies in the motorcycle market. However, their adoption is preferred only in the premium motorcycle segment as the price range of these systems is high. Features such as transflective display to make it easier to read in sunlight; rechargeable lithium-ion battery with a longer life; dustproof, waterproof, and highly sensitive receiver that is accessible even with hand-gloves are integrated into such systems for the convenience of the rider. Some of the other brilliant features offered by motorcycle navigation system devices are headphone jack, lifetime map updates, lane assistance guide, route avoidance, trip planner, TPMS, smart notifications, real-time maps, and rider alerts.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405006139/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com