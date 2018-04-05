The "UK Medico-Legal and Insurance Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Medico-Legal and Insurance Market (MLIS) is valued at over 700 million in terms of revenue and grew in 2017 by 6%, compared with 13% in 2016. While the market continues to expand, it is being put under more pressure by official moves to cut the number of low value personal injury cases, which has, for example, resulted in a cut in the value of Medco reports sales in 2017 compared with 2016.

The UK Medico-Legal and Insurance Market Briefing is the second edition of an annual Legal Market Briefing from the author and provides an overview of the market for medico-legal and insurance service. This market offers two main types of services to legal services providers, insurers and employers: Medical expertise (ME), i.e. medical expert witnesses and medico-legal report writing; and Rehabilitation and allied medical services (RAMS), i.e. medical services to rehabilitate and help an injured or ill individual.

The range of players in the MLIS market is large, ranging from thousands of individual medical practitioners up to companies which are part of national and international claims management, claims processing and legal services companies. While some companies in the market operate across both segments, others specialise fully or mainly in just one segment. The companies operating in the market include those that are fully independent, those owned by insurance companies, those owned by legal services companies and captives (of insurers or legal firms).

The report discusses the key drivers of the market from medical, economic and legal perspectives and profiles a number of key companies active in the industry. It also outlines how legal and other changes will shape the market in the future.

The UK Medico-Legal and Insurance Market Briefing is one of a series of briefings produced each year, with others covering UK Family Law, Conveyancing, Personal Injury, Wills Probate and Commercial Law.

