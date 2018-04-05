The latest market research report by Technavio on the global fermented food and drinks marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405006147/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global fermented food and drinks market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global fermented food and drinks market by product (fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, fermented dairy food and drinks, and fermented bakery foods), by distribution channel (hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty food stores, independent retailers and convenience stores, and online retailers), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global fermented food and drinks market, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Product launches: a major market driver

Increasing use of fermented foods as ingredients in various foods and beverages: emerging market trend

EMEA dominated the global fermented food and drinks market with 44% share in 2017

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Product launches: a major market driver

The demand for cultured dairy products in the global fermented food and drinks market is expected to increase due to new product development, improved taste and versatility, and high levels of marketing support. In the past few years, the global fermented food and drinks market has witnessed a rise in the number of new product launches.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing use of fermented foods as ingredients in various foods and beverages: emerging market trend

In developed markets such as the Americas and Western Europe, consumers are well aware of what they are consuming so, the familiarity of ingredients is being marketed as a USP of the products. Consumers are inclined towards cleaner and better ingredients and look for proper labeling of their products, which they can read and analyze the nutritional information of the product before making purchases.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food, "The growing popularity of fermented dairy products allows food and beverage product manufacturers to use fermented dairy foods as an ingredient for their product offering."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, EMEA dominated the global fermented food and drinks market, followed by the Americas and APAC in 2017. In EMEA, the demand for fermented alcoholic, non-alcoholic, and dairy products is high. In APAC, the market is expected to register the highest growth in terms of sale of fermented food and drinks especially fermented dairy, fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic, and fermented bakery products. Factors like the rise in disposable income, Western dietary influences, and the boom in organized retail will augment such sale and increase the demand for fermented food and drinks in this region.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405006147/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com