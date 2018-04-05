Global Fashion Platform, SSENSE, Acquires Community-powered Shopping Website, Polyvore

MONTREAL, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Effective immediately, the deal will welcome the Polyvore community to ssense.com.

SSENSE, a pioneering fashion platform with global reach, announced today that it has acquired the social-commerce website, Polyvore, from Oath Inc. a subsidiary of Verizon Communications.

Effective immediately, Polyvore will discontinue operations and redirect to ssense.com. The Polyvore community will have access to download their content from their respective official profile by visiting account-update.polyvore.com by May 10, 2018. The apps will no longer be supported.

About SSENSE

SSENSE is a Montreal-based fashion platform with global reach. Founded in 2003, SSENSE is pacing the vanguard of directional retail with its mix of luxury, streetwear, and avant-garde labels. Currently serving 114 countries, generating an average of 53 million monthly page views, and achieving high double digit annual growth since its inception, its field of focus has grown beyond that of a typical e-commerce entity as it explores the nexus of content, commerce, and culture. More than just a retailer, SSENSE is becoming a cultural protagonist in its own right. For more information about SSENSE please visit ssense.com.

