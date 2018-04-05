Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc.: Jerrick Media to Present at the MicroCap Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: JMDA) (the "Company" or "Jerrick"), a technology company and the creators of Vocal, today announced that it will be presenting at the MicroCap Conference. The Conference will be held on April 9th and 10th in New York City at the Essex House. Jeremy Frommer, Chief Executive Officer of Jerrick Media, will be presenting as well as meeting with investors one-on-one.

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to, and speak with, management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

Registration for the MicroCap Conference will begin on Monday, April 9th at 7:00am at the Essex House in New York City and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

About Jerrick

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions to the global challenges facing today's media and content generation landscape. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators with content management tools that are embedded within genre-specific digital communities. Vocal is architected to enable targeted marketing of branded content and e-commerce opportunities incorporated within long-form content. Vocal's community sites are managed by a dedicated team, whose primary focus is on creating healthy communities and identifying monetization opportunities within them.

For news and more information please visit: https://jerrick.media/

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties whichthat could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make, and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Investor Relations and Media Inquiries

info@jerrick.media

ir@jerrick.media

(888) 784-6660

