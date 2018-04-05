Newmark Group's First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 11:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark"), a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced the details regarding its first quarter 2018 financial results conference call. This call will take place on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC"), Newmark's parent company, today separately announced the details regarding its first quarter 2018 financial results press release and conference call. BGC's call will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET on May 3, 2018. Further details regarding BGC's first quarter results call and release can be found at http://ir.bgcpartners.com.

Newmark plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 3, 2018. Newmark's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at any of the following pages:

http://ir.ngkf.com (PDF version and Excel financial tables)

http://www.ngkf.com/home/media-center/press-releases.aspx (PDF only)

Newmark will host a conference call on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results.

WHO: Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) WHAT: First Quarter 2018 financial results conference call WHEN: Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET WHERE: http://ir.ngkf.com HOW: A list of minimum system requirements can be found here: http://event.on24.com/view/help/index.html?text_language_id=en&fh=true&ngwebcast=true

A webcast replay of the conference call is expected to be accessible at http://ir.ngkf.com within 24 hours of the live call and will be available for 365 days following the call. Additionally, call participants may dial in with the following information:

LIVE CALL:

Date - Start Time: 5/3/2018 at 11.00 a.m. ET U.S. Dial In: 1-866-393-4306 International Dial In: 1-734-385-2616 Passcode: 808-9457



REPLAY:

Available From - To: 5/3/2018 1:45 p.m. ET - 5/10/2018 11:59 p.m. ET U.S. Dial In: 1-855-859-2056 International Dial In: 1-404-537-3406 Passcode: 808-9457

(Note: If clicking on the above links does not open up a new web page, you may need to cut and paste the above urls into your browser's address bar.)

About Newmark Group, Inc.

Newmark is a full-service commercial real estate services business that offers a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers across the entire commercial real estate industry. Newmark's investor/owner services and products include capital markets (including investment sales), agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence and underwriting and, under other trademarks and names like Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets, government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Newmark's occupier services and products include tenant representation, global corporate services, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. Newmark enhances these services and products through innovative real estate technology solutions and data analytics designed to enable its clients to increase their efficiency and profits by optimizing their real estate portfolio. Newmark has relationships with many of the world's largest commercial property owners, real estate developers and investors, as well as Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies. Newmark's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: NMRK). Newmark, NKF Capital Markets, and Berkeley Point are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of Newmark Group, Inc. and/or its affiliates.



Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC Partners and Newmark

Statements in this document regarding BGC and Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, BGC and Newmark undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's and Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors contained in subsequent Forms 10-K, Forms 10-Q or Forms 8-K.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640303/Newmark_Group_Logo.jpg