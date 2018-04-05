Bank of Montreal Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) announced that the nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 12, 2018, have been elected as directors of BMO. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at BMO's Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today in Toronto are set out below.
Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Janice M. Babiak
307,573,712
99.66%
1,042,601
0.34%
Sophie Brochu
306,600,919
99.35%
2,014,893
0.65%
George A. Cope
302,200,634
97.92%
6,415,676
2.08%
Christine A. Edwards
306,305,310
99.25%
2,309,714
0.75%
Martin S. Eichenbaum
307,416,266
99.61%
1,200,283
0.39%
Ronald H. Farmer
301,150,828
97.58%
7,464,600
2.42%
David Harquail
307,391,026
99.60%
1,225,524
0.40%
Linda Huber
307,550,295
99.65%
1,065,235
0.35%
Eric R. La Fleche
307,306,112
99.58%
1,309,347
0.42%
Lorraine Mitchelmore
307,502,342
99.64%
1,114,128
0.36%
Philip S. Orsino
298,437,100
96.70%
10,179,448
3.30%
J. Robert S. Prichard
298,896,448
96.85%
9,720,101
3.15%
Darryl White
307,163,800
99.53%
1,452,671
0.47%
Don M. Wilson III
305,402,930
98.96%
3,214,148
1.04%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider- the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America.With total assets of$728billionas of January31, 2018, anda team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; Francois Morin, Montreal, francois1.morin@bmo.com, (514) 877-1873; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Jill Homenuk, Toronto, jill.homenuk@bmo.com, (416) 867-4770, Christine Viau, Toronto, christine.viau@bmo.com, (416) 867-6956; Internet: www.bmo.com