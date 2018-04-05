Bank of Montreal Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) announced that the nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 12, 2018, have been elected as directors of BMO. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at BMO's Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today in Toronto are set out below.

Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:







Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Janice M. Babiak 307,573,712 99.66% 1,042,601 0.34% Sophie Brochu 306,600,919 99.35% 2,014,893 0.65% George A. Cope 302,200,634 97.92% 6,415,676 2.08% Christine A. Edwards 306,305,310 99.25% 2,309,714 0.75% Martin S. Eichenbaum 307,416,266 99.61% 1,200,283 0.39% Ronald H. Farmer 301,150,828 97.58% 7,464,600 2.42% David Harquail 307,391,026 99.60% 1,225,524 0.40% Linda Huber 307,550,295 99.65% 1,065,235 0.35% Eric R. La Fleche 307,306,112 99.58% 1,309,347 0.42% Lorraine Mitchelmore 307,502,342 99.64% 1,114,128 0.36% Philip S. Orsino 298,437,100 96.70% 10,179,448 3.30% J. Robert S. Prichard 298,896,448 96.85% 9,720,101 3.15% Darryl White 307,163,800 99.53% 1,452,671 0.47% Don M. Wilson III 305,402,930 98.96% 3,214,148 1.04%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

