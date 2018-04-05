

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC



5 April 2018



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Octopus Titan VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that 5,598,817 Ordinary Shares of 10p each were issued and allotted on 5 April 2018 (subject to Admission) at a price of 103.0p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 97.3p grossed up by up to 5.5%.



These shares were issued and allotted on the same terms and conditions as set out in the Prospectus dated 5 September 2017 but, on account of the Offer being full, were issued and allotted outside of the Offer.



Following today's allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 646,848,467 and the unaudited net assets of the Company are approximately £629 million, based on the last released NAV per share of 97.3p.



Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 19 April 2018.



