Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2018) - Telferscot Resources Inc. (CSE: TFS) ("Telferscot" or the "Company") issues correction to April 3, 2018 release regarding figures for the shares distributed to Telferscot shareholders under the Company's Plan of Arrangement.

Please see the following CORRECTED number of shares to be received by shareholders of Telferscot:

For every 1,000 shares of Telferscot owned as of the Record Date (above), Telferscot shareholders will receive:

100 shares of SpinCo #1

20 shares of SpinCo #2 **

20 shares of SpinCo #3 **

20 shares of SpinCo #4 **

100 shares of SpinCo #5

20 shares of SpinCo #6 **

200 shares of SpinCo #7

** Figures have been corrected, due to a typographical error, not due to any changes in the Company's plans.

None of these companies are currently listed for trading on any exchange and as such, the shares are not currently readily saleable. It is the intention of six of the seven companies to complete the planned acquisitions of business as outlined in the Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2018 and available at www.tfs-poa.com. The seventh company, SpinCo #7, will continue to pursue the Company's legal action against Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

For complete information on the Plan of Arrangement and the acquisition to Canntab Therapeutics, investors and shareholders are encouraged to go to www.tfs-poa.com. Investors can sign up there to receive investor communications on the activities of Canntab as well as plans and developments in each of the new entities to be distributed to shareholders.

About Telferscot Resources Inc.

Telferscot Resources Inc. is a Canadian company listed on the CSE under ticker symbol TFS. For further information and access to the Company's public disclosure record please consult SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Canadian Securities Exchange at www.thecse.com.

