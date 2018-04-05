IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On December 1, 2017, Aurelius Value published a report stating that it had uncovered evidence of an insider loan scheme involving Eagle Bancorp Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ronald D. Paul and certain of the Company's Board members. The report stated, in part, that "insiders treat Eagle as their own private piggy bank." The report further stated that Eagle Bancorp insiders enrich themselves by carving out undisclosed special deals in which members of Eagle Bancorp's management personally benefit from customer relationships. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares fell, causing shareholders harm.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

