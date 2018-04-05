Pawar Law Group: Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reminder: Important April 10, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action- SGYP

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESWIRE / April 5, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SGYP) from September 5, 2017 through November 14, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important April 10, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Synergy investors under the federal securities laws. To join the Synergy class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/synergy-pharmaceuticals-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, on September 5, 2017, Synergy announced it had closed on a "non-dilutive" $300 million loan from CRG Partners III L.P., which would be available to Synergy "when needed" to fund its operations through 2019. The lawsuit further claims that on November 14, 2017, Synergy revealed that the loan agreement terms, which were not previously disclosed, prevented Synergy from accessing $200 million of the loan without conducting a dilutive secondary offering or offerings of shares to raise cash, and thus, Synergy was conducting a secondary offering of its shares. As a result, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 10, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/synergy-pharmaceuticals-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll-free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

info@pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group