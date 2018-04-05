Pawar Law Group: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Reminder: Important April 10, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action- BMY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) from January 27, 2015 through October 9, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important April 10, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Bristol-Myers investors under the federal securities laws. To join the Bristol-Myers class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/bristol-myers-squibb-company/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bristol-Myers' CheckMate-026 trial was more likely to fail than defendants were representing; (2) Bristol-Myers' CheckMate-026 trial failed more severely than the Company indicated in its August 5, 2016 announcements and disclosures; and (3) as a result, Bristol-Myers' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 10, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/bristol-myers-squibb-company/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll-free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

