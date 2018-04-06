Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for the Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee meeting, which will be held on April 9, 2018 beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Commission established the advisory committee to provide a formal mechanism through which the Commission can receive advice and recommendations on fixed income market structure issues.

The April 9 meeting will focus on presentations from the three subcommittees on matters such as block trade dissemination, liquidity considerations for bond exchange-traded funds, retail customer disclosure and education, and electronic trading in the retail market. The meeting will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C., and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live on the SEC's website and will be archived on the website for later viewing.

Members of the public who wish to provide their views on the matters to be considered by the Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee may submit comments either electronically or on paper, as described below. Please submit comments using one method only. Information that is submitted will become part of the public record of the meeting.

SEC Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee

Agenda

April 9, 2018

9:30 a.m. Remarks by Chairman Clayton; Commissioners; Director, Division of Trading and Markets, Brett Redfearn; and Committee Chairman, Michael Heaney

10:00 a.m. Block Trade Dissemination Draft Recommendation

Brian Archer, Managing Director, Head of Global Credit Trading, Citigroup

Scott Krohn, Treasurer, Verizon

Mihir Worah, Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer, Asset Allocation and Real Return, PIMCO

11:15 a.m. Break

11:30 a.m. Liquidity Considerations for Bond ETFs

Joe Arcadi, Head of North America Credit Index Trading, JPMorgan Chase

Matt Berger, Global Head of Fixed Income and Commodities, Jane Street

Sean Collins, Chief Economist, Investment Company Institute

Krishna Memani, Chief Investment Officer, Head of Fixed Income, OppenheimerFunds

Gregory Peters, Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, PGIM Fixed Income

12:30 p.m. Lunch Break/Administrative Session

1:30 p.m. Retail Investor Disclosure and Education

Robert Colby, Chief Legal Officer, FINRA

Melissa Gainor, Senior Special Counsel, Division of Investment Management, U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission

Nick Goetze, Managing Director, Fixed Income Services, Raymond James

Gary Mottola, Research Director, FINRA Investor Education Foundation

2:15 p.m. Break

2:30 p.m. Electronic Trading in the Retail Market

Matthew Andresen, CEO, Headlands Technologies

Robert Colby, Chief Legal Officer, FINRA

Renzo Iturrino, Vice President, Fixed Income Product, Fidelity Capital Markets

Kristin Maher, Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income Services, Wells Fargo Advisors

Thomas Vales, Chairman and CEO, TMC Bonds

3:45 p.m. Discussion of Committee Next Steps

4:00 p.m. Adjournment