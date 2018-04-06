

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday see preliminary February results for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The leading index is expected to show a score of 105.5, down fractionally from 105.6 in January. The coincident is called at 116.1, up from 114.9 a month earlier.



Japan also will see February numbers for household spending and labor cash earnings.



Household spending is tipped to add 0.3 percent on year after rising 2.0 percent in January. Labor cash earnings are expected to gain 0.5 percent on year after climbing 0.7 percent a month earlier.



Hong Kong will see March results for its business PMI from Nikkei; in February, the index score was 51.7.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan and China remain closed on Friday for Tomb-Sweeping Day, while Thailand is also off for Chakri Day. All three will resume trade on Monday.



