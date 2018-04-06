

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Helios and Matheson Analytics, the parent company of movie subscription company MoviePass, announced the acquisition of Moviefone from Verizon's Oath subsidiary.



For Moviefone, Helios is paying Oath $1 million in cash and 2.55 million shares worth $7.45 million, according to a regulatory filing. Helios will also issue warrants for the purchase of up to 2.55 million of its shares at an exercise price of $5.50 each, exercisable over five years.



Meanwhile, the value of Moviefone has substantially declined as movie info service was acquired by AOL for $388 million in 1999. Moviefone currently has 6 million monthly unique visitors. The site provides movie trailers, info on films and theaters, and ticketing services.



'This natural alignment between MoviePass and Moviefone will help us grow our subscriber base significantly and expand our marketing and advertising platform for our studio and brand partners,' MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe said in a statement. 'Moviefone has been a go-to resource for entertainment enthusiasts for years, and we're excited to bolster its presence and bring this iconic platform into the entertainment ecosystem of the future.'



