HUTN, Inc.: 6 Ways meggamigo.com is the Better Social Network

SPRINGFIELD, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / Megga Inc. introduces meggamigo.com, a revolutionary social network that cuts the fat but keeps many of the same functions and features as Facebook. Meggamigo.com is a public-Beta version with a commercial release expected on July 4.

Megga, Inc. believes that users deserve to benefit from their data and time. Meggamigo.com transfers all the net revenue back to users - a new user-centric internet model. Based on the deletefacebook movement, it's clear that millions of users are looking for something better and meggamigo.com is exactly that.

There are many ways meggamigo.com is the better social media network. The following describes some of the reasons users are attracted to meggamigo.com

6. Meggamigo.com is easy to navigate. For example, it has a specific section for schools where people can go to connect with their high school, college or a related organization like a fraternity or sorority or a school club or sport.

5. It is cleaner and simpler to use than other social networks that try to bring dozens of functions into their app. Meggalife.com keeps all the extraneous functions outside the app.

4. Because it's part of the meggalife.com platform, one login allows users to easily move from meggamigo.com to another app.

3. It allows users to customize multiple news feeds - as opposed to other social apps that force users to receive news they pick.

2. As a user-focused platform, meggamigo.com does not allow direct access to its user data and user accounts by any third party.

1. And the best part is it's on the meggalife.com platform so users of meggamigo.com earn points as they use the site - and the points can be redeem later for cash.

Meggamigo.com is now available in a Beta version for desktop and the new approach is already gaining ground. The mobile app for Android and Apple are on the way.

About Megga

Meggalife is an online platform that benefits users and protects their data privacy. It is offered by Megga, Inc., a subsidiary of HUTN Inc. (OTC PINK: HUTN) Meggalife has been under development for two years and was funded by EF Hutton, an affiliated leader in digital finance and investment services. For more information, visit www.meggalife.com.

SOURCE: HUTN Inc.