TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Labor cash earnings in Japan were up 1.3 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.



That beat expectations for a gain of 0.5 percent following the upwardly revised 1.2 percent spike in January (originally 0.7 percent).



The bank also said that real cash earnings were down 0.5 percent - again exceeding expectations for a fall of 1.2 percent after sliding 0.9 percent in the previous month.



